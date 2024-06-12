TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises several PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish security forces neutralise four PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Ayse Isin Kirenci, Zeynep Conkar
June 12, 2024

Turkish security forces have “neutralised” four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country’s National Defence Ministry.

“Four PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq were neutralised,” said the ministry on X on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the Turkish Armed Forces’ counterterrorism operations uninterruptedly continue to eradicate it at its source.

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

 In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
