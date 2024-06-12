It is not only the ever-present danger from Israeli bombardment or ground fighting that makes life a trial for Gaza's Palestinian civilians. It is also the sheer daily slog to find bare necessities such as water, to drink or cook or wash with.

For the Shenbary family, that can be a walk of 90 minutes, jerry cans at the ready, hoping to find a makeshift distribution point among the mounds of grey, dusty rubble of the Jabalia urban refugee camp in northern Gaza.

"Now that Jabalia has all been bulldozed, all the wells are bulldozed with it. There's not a single water well left," the family father Ahmed Al Shenbary said last Saturday. "Water is a big tragedy in Jabalia."

Israel's offensive has not only killed more than 37,000 people but created a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, fuel and medicine as well as water in a territory whose housing and infrastructure is now little more than rubble.

"Children and their families are having to use water from unsafe sources that are highly salinated or polluted," said Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN Children's Fund UNICEF.

'Deprivation and disease'