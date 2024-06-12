On a recent morning, Salma, a mother of three, woke up hoping to find work and get food for her children.

Her family had taken refuge in the Al Quds Hospital in Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City after having been displaced seven times due to the Israeli military’s attacks in the different parts of the Palestinian enclave.

That morning loud explosions shook the floor and walls of the hospital. Her children woke up terrified.

“My children started crying and asking ‘Mother what is this loud bang’? I kept telling them these are just firecrackers and nothing to be worried about,” Salma told TRT World.

But kids are kids and the prodding did not stop there.

Related Palestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history

“Mother, are we going to die? My youngest one asked and I just hugged him and said no.”

The Israeli tanks surrounded the entire Tel al-Hawa area, including the hospital, until after Wadi Gaza, a strip of wetlands bisecting the enclave.

Everyone seeking refuge in the hospital was asked to evacuate by the Israeli army, which threatened to bomb the hospital.

“I grabbed whatever I could find and what was important like our documents and just took my children, who were still terrified and crying, and mother ready to leave the hospital,” Salma said.

“We went out with a number of people, including injured patients and made our way towards the south via Salah al-Din Road.”

Salma recalled that some panicked people forgot to wear their shoes or slippers, while elderly people struggled to get out quickly.

The children, the old, the women - everyone then started on a 14-kilometre-long journey on foot.

Related UNGA grants resolution giving Palestine new rights, reviving UN bid

As Israeli ground, air and sea assault continues across Gaza, Palestinians in the southern city of Rafah, say they have been trapped in their homes for “endless” hours.

They were caught off guard when Israeli tanks, which had taken control along the border with Egypt, advanced towards the west and centre of the city, residents said.

Tanks were also stationed in the al-Izba district near the Mediterranean coast, while snipers had positions on rooftops.

Hilmi Hirez, 19, and his family fled Gaza City on November 11, 2023, to Rafah, 35 kilometeres away. They made the painful journey hoping to find safety.

Some members of his extended family were left behind. A week later their home in Gaza City was destroyed in an Israeli raid. Hirez lost 14 relatives in the attack.

There was no peace in Rafah either. After three months, one night the building next to where they were staying was hit by Israeli missiles.

“It was 2 am and I was in bed trying to sleep when I heard the huge blast and the building next to ours collapsed,” Hirez told TRT World.

“Then the second rocket hit and our building started shaking and my room was filled with smoke and dust, I could not see anything but got up and made my way to the next room where my parents and sisters were.”