Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Liu Shaobin, Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Ankara," the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The visit comes a week after Fidan's first official trip to China as foreign minister, a post he took in June 2023.

Besides Beijing, Fidan had also visited the capital of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Urumqi, and the city of Kashgar.