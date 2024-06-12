TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish corvette Kinaliada arrives in Tokyo to mark diplomatic milestone
Kinaliada crowns 100 years of ties between 2 nations, says Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen.
Turkish corvette Kinaliada arrives in Tokyo to mark diplomatic milestone
The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
June 12, 2024

Türkiye's TCG Kinaliada corvette has arrived in Tokyo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Turkish-Japanese relations and the 134th anniversary of the voyage of the Ertugrul frigate.

The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff.

Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Vice Admiral Itou Hiroshi attended the event.

Gungen emphasised the strong ties between Türkiye and Japan, referring to the commemoration of the martyrs at the Ertugrul Monument in Kusimoto.

"This year we are celebrating 100 years of a relationship built on mutual trust and solidarity, and the visit of TCG Kinaliada crowned this celebration," said Gungen. Cooperation between the two navies reflects their commitment to global maritime security, he added.

RelatedAegean Exporters' Associations hosted at Turkish Embassy in Tokyo
RECOMMENDED

Naval cooperation

Itou praised the Turkish Navy's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Kinaliada crew during their long and far-flung deployment.

TCG Kinaliada Comdr. Serkan Dogan described the visit as an "invaluable" opportunity to enhance naval cooperation through joint exercises and professional meetings.

Japanese citizens waved Turkish flags as naval officers exchanged plaques. Gungen posed for pictures with Japanese and Turkish officers in front of the corvette.

The TCG Kinaliada will be open to the public in Tokyo on June 14 and 15 before heading to Hiroshima.

The Kinaliada's voyage to Japan began April 9 and included visits to 24 ports in 20 countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah