Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Saudi Arabia on, Saudi state media reported his latest visit to the Gulf kingdom which has sought to stay neutral in Ukraine's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy landed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for the unannounced trip and was greeted by Saudi officials, including the national security adviser and ambassador to Kiev, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The Saudi foreign ministry posted pictures on X of Zelenskyy meeting Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though details of their discussion were not immediately available.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, works closely with Moscow on oil policy and has touted its ties to both Moscow and Kiev since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, positioning itself as a possible mediator in the war.

Zelenskyy has travelled the world in recent weeks to rally support and attendance for a peace summit scheduled to take place in Switzerland at the weekend.

Zelenskyy has convinced many officials to attend after in-person visits.

Promoting peace plan