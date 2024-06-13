Türkiye rescued 37 irregular migrants and apprehended 143 in separate operations, the Turkish Coast Guard has announced.

Twenty migrants, including nine children, were rescued from a life raft pushed back by Greek forces early Tuesday off the coast of southwestern Bodrum and Mugla, said the Turkish Coast Guard on Wednesday.

Another 17 migrants, including six children, who were also pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued from a life raft, the statement added.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.