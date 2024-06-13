WORLD
Canada confronts Israel over Islamophobic misinformation campaign
Global Affairs investigating claims of Israeli state branch hiring private firm to influence public opinion in Canada regarding Gaza conflict, according Toronto Star.
Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, calls the allegations "extremely disturbing" and urges government action to prevent minority vilification and protect social cohesion.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024

The Canadian government contacted Israel because of a "coordinated" and "Islamophobic" misinformation campaign that targeted Canadians online amid the crisis in Gaza, according to a recent report.

The Toronto Star said Canada disclosed the concerns after the Haaretz newspaper in Israel alleged that a state branch in that country hired a private firm to influence public opinion in Canada and the US concerning Israel’s conduct during the Gaza crisis.

James Emmanuel Wanki, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told the Toronto Star that the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) that monitors foreign state-sponsored misinformation is investigating the allegations and has corroborated some aspects of the claims.

"Global Affairs is concerned by reports of a divisive, coordinated, Islamophobic, and inauthentic information campaign targeting Canadians on social media platforms," a statement by Wanki noted, adding that Canada has conveyed its "concerns over these allegations directly to the Government of Israel."

The report said the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa did not respond to the Toronto Star's request to comment.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, described the allegations as "extremely disturbing," emphasising the importance of the federal government addressing the issues to prevent the vilification and marginalisation of any minority group in Canada, which she told the Toronto Star undermines social cohesion.

SOURCE:AA
