WORLD
2 MIN READ
G7 to 'hopefully' seal Ukraine funds deal at Italy summit: White House
The deal is expected when leaders including US President Joe Biden sit down for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says.
G7 to 'hopefully' seal Ukraine funds deal at Italy summit: White House
Biden is to meet separately with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 on Thursday to sign a bilateral US-Ukraine security deal, and hold a joint press conference. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024

The G7 has made "very good" progress on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and leaders will hopefully reach agreement at an Italy summit, the White House said.

The deal is expected when leaders including US President Joe Biden sit down for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"There's been very good progress in the discussions among the G7 delegations here to reach an agreement," Sullivan told reporters travelling with Biden on Thursday.

"Hopefully by the time that leaders meet today, we will have a common vision on the way forward."

RelatedWashington to send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine: US media

The deal is expected to involve a $50 billion loan for Kiev, secured against the future profits from interest on 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank assets frozen after the February 2022 invasion.

RECOMMENDED

But Sullivan said delegations were still thrashing out the details, including how many countries that would "step up" and the kind of financial vehicle involved.

"The Italian presidency (of the Group of Seven rich nations) has done a very good job bringing everyone together round the table," he said.

"We have the major tentpoles of this decided but some of the specifics will be left to be worked through by experts on a defined timetable."

Biden was also to meet separately with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 on Thursday to sign a bilateral US-Ukraine security deal, and hold a joint press conference.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah