The EU's top court has fined Hungary 200 million euros (216 million USD) and imposed a daily one-million-euro (1.08 million USD) penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The fine and penalty were because Budapest "is deliberately evading" compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said.

"Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay," it said in a statement.

Hungary is ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which came top in the country in EU elections held last weekend, though with a historically weaker 47.4 percent of the vote.

Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum and not upholding their right to stay in Hungary while their applications are processed, the court said.

New asylum rules