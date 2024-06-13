WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU's top court fines Hungary $216M for not following asylum laws
Budapest is "deliberately evading" compliance with the EU laws regarding asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice says.
EU's top court fines Hungary $216M for not following asylum laws
Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024

The EU's top court has fined Hungary 200 million euros (216 million USD) and imposed a daily one-million-euro (1.08 million USD) penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The fine and penalty were because Budapest "is deliberately evading" compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said.

"Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay," it said in a statement.

Hungary is ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which came top in the country in EU elections held last weekend, though with a historically weaker 47.4 percent of the vote.

Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum and not upholding their right to stay in Hungary while their applications are processed, the court said.

RelatedEU states seek tighter policy to send asylum seekers to third countries

New asylum rules

RECOMMENDED

As a result, the court backed a European Commission request for the fine against Hungary, saying it was pursuing a path that "seriously undermines the principle of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility between the member states."

EU member countries have to present national plans by December on how they will apply new asylum rules that will come into force in 2026.

Those rules will make the bloc's borders tougher for irregular migrants, who would face quicker vetting procedures, with accelerated deportations for those found ineligible to claim asylum.

New border centres would be created to hold migrants while their asylum requests are constituted and studied.

The new rules also require EU countries to take in thousands of asylum-seekers from "frontline" states such as Italy and Greece — or provide money or other resources to the under-pressure nations instead.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days