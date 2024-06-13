Israeli authorities have systematically targeted and subjected Palestinians to sexual and gender-based violence—both online and in person—since October 7, a UN-backed commission said in a report published on Wednesday.

A first-of-its-kind investigation by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory – including East Jerusalem – showed that the Israeli military subjected Palestinians to sexual violence through forced public nudity, forced public stripping, sexualised torture and abuse, and sexual humiliation and harassment.

These incidents took place during ground operations together with evacuations and arrests in the war that has killed more than 37,200 Palestinains, mostly women and children.

“Based on testimonies and verified video footage and photographs, the commission finds that sexual violence has been perpetrated throughout the (Occupied Palestinian Territory) during evacuation processes, prior to or during arrest, at civilian homes and at a shelter for women and girls,” it said.

Sexual acts were carried out by force, including under threats, intimidation and other forms of duress, in inherently coercive circumstances due to war and the presence of armed Israeli soldiers, the UN body reported.

The Israeli forces forced public stripping and nudity in many locations, in humiliating circumstances, including when victims were blindfolded, kneeling and/or with their hands tied behind their backs while in underwear.

The commission’s report is based on interviews with victims and witnesses conducted remotely and during a mission to Türkiye and Egypt, thousands of open-source items verified through advanced forensic analysis, hundreds of submissions, satellite imagery and forensic medical reports.

Israel obstructed the commission’s investigations and prevented its access to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the UN body said.

Palestinians were interrogated or subjected to verbal or physical abuse while fully or partially undressed, coerced to do physical movements while naked, and filmed or photographed by the Israeli forces doing any of these acts and disseminating the film and photographs.