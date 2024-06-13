China said it "reserves the right" to file a suit with the World Trade Organization over planned new EU tariffs on imports of its electric vehicles.

The European Union warned this week it would slap additional tariffs of up to 38 percent on Chinese electric car imports from next month after an anti-subsidy probe.

The European Commission has proposed a provisional hike of tariffs on Chinese manufacturers: 17.4 percent for market major BYD, 20 percent for Geely and 38.1 percent for SAIC.

The EU said the amount depended on the level of state subsidies received by the firms.

"China reserves the right to file a suit to the WTO and take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the rights and interests of Chinese companies," Beijing's commerce ministry spokesman He Yadong told a briefing on Thursday.

He condemned the move as lacking a "factual and legal basis".

"This action not only harms the legal rights and interests of the Chinese electric vehicle industry... but will also distort auto production and supply chains around the world, including in the European Union," he said.

"The actions by the European side are suspected of violating WTO rules and are naked protectionist behaviour," he said.

The European Commission pointed on Wednesday to "unfair subsidisation" in China, which it said "is causing a threat of economic injury" to EU electric car makers.

The tariffs will apply provisionally from July 4 and then definitively from November unless there is a qualified majority of EU states –– 15 countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population –– voting against the move.

The EU tariffs, while high, are lower than the 100 percent rate the United States imposed on Chinese electric cars from last month.