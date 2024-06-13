Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has applauded Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his stance on the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

"I congratulate my dear friend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, for his stance on Gaza, on behalf of myself and my nation," Erdogan said on Thursday in an address at a business forum in the Spanish capital Madrid, adding that Sanchez "has been etched in the hearts of our Palestinian brothers."

Erdogan is in Spain on an official visit to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two nations.

"The genocide that has been going on in Gaza for 250 days hurts everyone with conscience," the Turkish president added at the forum, which Sanchez also attended.

He also took aim at what he called Israel's "spoiled attitude," saying that the country's government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "responds to calls for a ceasefire by shedding blood."

"No country with a conscience can accept this," said Erdogan.

More than 37,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 84,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

The Spanish prime minister said that his country and Türkiye share the "urgent and imperative" need to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Regarding Gaza, both countries share the urgent, imperative need to achieve a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid in proportion to the needs of the people of Gaza, and also the release of the hostages," Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez said both governments "share a clear, determined commitment to peace in Ukraine and Palestine, and we work together to strengthen the international order based on rules that guarantee respect for international humanitarian law."

He added: "Our vision of Ukraine is also very similar."

To a question by Anadolu on the possible cooperation for recognition of Palestinian as a state by other countries, he said "absolutely," opening the door for such cooperation.

Reiterating Madrid's commitment to encourage other European and Western countries to recognise the Palestinian state, Sanchez said that recognition is "the only solution that can guarantee peace and security in the Middle East, and particularly between Palestine and Israel."

