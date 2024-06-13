The Israeli military raid on the Nuseirat camp, in which soldiers hid in an aid truck to rescue a handful of hostages and in the process killed more than 270 Palestinians, violates international laws, experts say.

Only four Israeli hostages were recovered in the June 8 raid in war-torn Gaza after Israeli forces struck the camp unexpectedly in the middle of the day, a decision which military spokesman Daniel Hagari toldTheAssociatedPress was intentional as it would be the "ultimate surprise."

Palestinians on the ground, as well as humanitarian organisations such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), reported that Israeli special forces had snuck into the densely populated camp in a humanitarian aid truck to carry out the shock attack.

"I think that this fact is rather unprecedented," Fabio Marcelli, research director at the Institute of International Legal Studies, an independent scientific body of the National Research Council of Italy, tells TRTWorld.

There may be instances of similar incidents during civil or local wars, says Marcelli, who has authored 14 books, and hundreds of articles in the field of international law and international relations. But in a large-scale war like the one unfolding in Gaza, it "is really unprecedented and very, very worrying to see such a violation of international humanitarian law [by Israel] disguising its agents as humanitarian workers."

"This is a repeated and unprecedented violation of principles of international humanitarian law because it destroys trust," he adds, saying, "The role of international humanitarian aid workers should be respected by every party.”

The Israeli military, he says, already faces accusations of killing humanitarian workers and bombing hospitals and ambulances.

The massacre carried out by Israeli soldiers while disguised as international humanitarian workers “is a very, very grave violation of international law” and undermines the credibility of relief groups who provide crucial services in war zones.

Even during the bloodiest of conflicts, warring sides allow ambulances and aid convoys to pass through.

Ardi Imseis, an associate professor and academic director of International Law Programs at Queen’s University, says the Israeli military's use of deceitful tactics, known in legal terms as perfidy, is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“Perfidy is defined as acts inviting the confidence of an adversary to lead him to believe that he is entitled to protection with intent to betray that confidence. This includes the feigning of civilian status as appears to have been done by Israel.”

In Netanyahu’s own interest

Research director Marcelli says Israel's deadly operation shows that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not serious about any ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Many segments of the Israeli society, including the relatives of hostages, he says, have called for a ceasefire agreement that includes the permanent withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, and a significant number of Palestinian detainees.