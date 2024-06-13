TÜRKİYE
Two teen girls abducted by PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria
The terror group usually takes the kidnapped children to terror camps where they are forced to receive armed training and are not allowed to communicate with their parents.
The terror group has kidnapped more than 30 children since the beginning of the year to recruit them in the areas it has occupied in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Al Hasakah provinces. /Photo: AA Archive / AA
June 13, 2024

The terrorist group PKK/YPG recently kidnapped two teenage girls in northern Syria to recruit them into their armed ranks, an opposition spokesperson said.

The girls, ages 14 and 16, were kidnapped on June 6 from Shahba in the Aleppo province, Redor al Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition Independent Kurdish Rabita group, told Anadolu Agency.

The minors kidnapped by the terror group are not allowed to communicate with their parents, he said.

The terror group usually takes the abducted children to terror camps for armed training. It has kidnapped more than 30 children since the beginning of the year to recruit them in the areas it has occupied in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Al Hasakah provinces.

The use of children as armed combatants is expressly forbidden under international humanitarian law and is defined as a war crime.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

