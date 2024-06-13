The terrorist group PKK/YPG recently kidnapped two teenage girls in northern Syria to recruit them into their armed ranks, an opposition spokesperson said.

The girls, ages 14 and 16, were kidnapped on June 6 from Shahba in the Aleppo province, Redor al Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition Independent Kurdish Rabita group, told Anadolu Agency.

The minors kidnapped by the terror group are not allowed to communicate with their parents, he said.