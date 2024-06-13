WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken seeks to exonerate Israel from obstructing Gaza truce deal: Hamas
Palestinian group Hamas says it dealt "positively" and "responsibly" with all proposals to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and release all prionsers.
Hamas urged Washington to pile pressure on Israel to accept a deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024

Palestinian group Hamas has accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of seeking to exonerate Israel from obstructing the ceasefire.

"Blinken’s attempts to exonerate the (Israeli) occupation and hold us responsible for obstructing a ceasefire are part of his country’s complicity in the war of annihilation," Hamas said in a statement late Wednesday.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution supporting a Gaza ceasefire proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

On May 31, Biden said that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end the brutal war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

The plan includes a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Clear contradiction

Hamas said it dealt "positively" and "responsibly" with all proposals to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and release all detainees.

"Israel continued to reject any permanent ceasefire, in a clear contradiction with the UN Security Council resolution and Biden’s initiative," the group added.

It urged Washington to pile pressure on Israel to accept a deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Blinken said that Hamas has proposed numerous changes to the ceasefire proposal outlined by Biden, adding that "some of the changes are workable, some are not."

A day earlier, Blinken said Netanyahu had "reaffirmed his commitment" to a Gaza ceasefire proposal during their meeting on Monday evening.

Netanyahu or any member of his government has not publicly welcomed the proposal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
