A Group of Seven summit has opened with the agreement reached on a US proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral, giving Kiev a strong show of support even as Europe's political chessboard shifts to the right.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed the heads of state of the G7 leading industrialized nations to a luxury resort in southern Italy on Thursday, saying she wanted the message of the meeting to be one of dialogue with the global south and unity.

Beyond discussions on Ukraine, the war in Gaza and China's industrial policy, Pope Francis will become the first pope to address a G7 summit. He’ll be speaking Friday about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence but is expected to also renew his appeal for a peaceful end to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and Israel's war on Gaza.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Other guests include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fresh off his election, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

