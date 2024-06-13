WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Catastrophic' repercussions if Yemeni banks cut from SWIFT, UN warns
Exclusion of banks from using the SWIFT banking system, would prevent these banks from facilitating international financial transactions and hinder humanitarian operations.
'Catastrophic' repercussions if Yemeni banks cut from SWIFT, UN warns
Volatile banking environment also had serious repercussions for humanitarian operations. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024

The United Nations has warned of "potentially catastrophic ramifications" in Yemen from competing monetary authorities and a threat by the government to cut off banks in Houthi-controlled areas from the international banking system.

UN aid operations director Edem Wosornu said on Thursday that the government and the Houthis have issued "competing and increasingly stringent directives" that ban individuals, businesses, and local and international financial institutions from dealing with banks in rival areas.

"This includes a potentially imminent decision to exclude banks based in Sanaa from using the SWIFT banking system, which would prevent these banks from facilitating international financial transactions," she told the UN Security Council.

"These developments have potentially catastrophic ramifications," Wosornu said. "They threaten to further fragment and weaken Yemen's already struggling economy."

RelatedUN humanitarian chief says danger of ‘big famine’ in Yemen

Humanitarian operations

RECOMMENDED

Yemen has been mired in conflict since Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in 2015, aiming to restore the government, which now operates from Aden.

The United Nations says more than half of Yemen's population - some 18 million people need humanitarian help. It has said more than two million children could face acute malnutrition and recently warned about a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak.

Wosornu said the volatile banking environment also had serious repercussions for humanitarian operations.

"If banks in Sanaa and other areas controlled by the Houthi de facto authorities are cut off from international financial institutions and networks, we will lose the ability to transfer the funds required to sustain humanitarian lifesaving operations," she told the 15-member Security Council.

RelatedYemen’s children suffer the most as the five year war in Yemen rages on
SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis