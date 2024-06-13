The United Nations has warned of "potentially catastrophic ramifications" in Yemen from competing monetary authorities and a threat by the government to cut off banks in Houthi-controlled areas from the international banking system.

UN aid operations director Edem Wosornu said on Thursday that the government and the Houthis have issued "competing and increasingly stringent directives" that ban individuals, businesses, and local and international financial institutions from dealing with banks in rival areas.

"This includes a potentially imminent decision to exclude banks based in Sanaa from using the SWIFT banking system, which would prevent these banks from facilitating international financial transactions," she told the UN Security Council.

"These developments have potentially catastrophic ramifications," Wosornu said. "They threaten to further fragment and weaken Yemen's already struggling economy."

Humanitarian operations