Turkish manufacturers have sold nearly two million products in May to cross-border markets on Trendyol.

Textile and home goods stood out as the most bought products on the platform, the e-commerce giant revealed on Thursday.

Turkish-made products sold on Trendyol received the most interest from Azerbaijan, Gulf countries, Central and Eastern Europe, Germany, and Austria.

The most in-demand non-textile products were pans, storage containers, and mattresses, according to Trendyol data.

Products bearing the "Made in Türkiye" label were sold the most in Baku, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, and Bucharest cities.