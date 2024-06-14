In pictures: Gaza student uses music to rise from ashes of her bombed home
"I lost all my memories, all my childhood toys, in my home. So, I came here without anything, we couldn't bring anything with us. I left all my music instruments there. So, I borrowed my father’s friend’s guitar..." / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 14, 2024

In the midst of Gaza's destruction caused by Israel's ongoing genocidal war, Rahaf Nasser, 19, is using music to convey her community's pain.

Nasser — who lost her home and musical instruments during Israeli bombardment — plays music with a guitar she borrowed from her father's friend after fleeing to Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

She says she was unable to complete her medical studies after Israeli forces bombed the Faculty of Medicine at al-Azhar University.

Her songs are aimed at conveying the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza during harsh siege and a carnage that does not appear to end anytime soon.

"I use music to deliver my message and my voice to the whole world, that we love life, we love to live. Our children love to play. The children out there. Everyone thinks that we love to die, that we love the situation that we are in. But that is wrong," she told Reuters last week.

"Our children love to live, love to be alive, to play with each other. Here we cannot do anything of that, they cannot do anything of that, they just want peace, they just want peace to be around there."

Here are some of her inspiring pictures

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
