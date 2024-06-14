The head of a Canadian political party has said that an intelligence report about some members of parliament acting as agents for other nations was concerning and that offending lawmakers must be removed.

"I am more alarmed today than I was yesterday," Jagmeet Singh of the opposition left-leaning New Democrats said on Thursday, after reading an unredacted version of that report.

Singh, who as the leader of a major party exercised his right to request increased security clearance to read the documents, said the report showed Canada is vulnerable to foreign interference and weakened the confidence of citizens.

"If there continues to be no consequences for MPs who knowingly help foreign governments act against Canadian interests, we will continue to be an easy target," Singh said.

"Removing MPs who knowingly participate in foreign interference would have the deterring effect on this type of behavior," he added

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the defensive since a committee of lawmakers that focuses on security matters said in a heavily redacted report this month that some elected officials had been "witting or semi-witting" participants in foreign interference operations.

India and China identified as threats