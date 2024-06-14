WORLD
Russia, Ukraine attack each other with drones, missiles
Officials from Russia and Ukraine confirm exchange of drone, missile attacks overnight, with neither side marking a successful attempt.
A Ukrainian serviceman from an anti-drone mobile air defence unit uses his mobile device near an anti aircraft cannon as he waits for Russian kamikaze drones in Kherson region.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024

Kiev and Moscow staged dozens of drone and missile attacks overnight, officials said, leaving several wounded in Ukraine and damaging a fuel reservoir site in a Russian border region.

The two sides have stepped up cross-border aerial assaults in recent weeks, with Kiev targeting Russian energy facilities and Moscow launching retaliatory barrages.

Russia said it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones, of which 70 had targeted the southern Rostov region that houses the headquarters of its military operation against Kiev.

The defence ministry said 70 drones were downed over Rostov, six each over Kursk and Voronezh, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

The attacks sparked power cuts in several areas of the Rostov region, its governor Vasily Golubev said on social media.

In Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, its regional governor Aleksander Gusev said.

Kiev meanwhile said Ukrainian air defence systems had downed 24 out of 31 Russian drones and missiles fired overnight.

Six people were wounded in an attack on the frontline town of Selydove in the war-battered Donetsk region, its governor said.

Three people were wounded in a drone attack in the eastern Sumy region and several homes were damaged in the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

SOURCE:AFP
