Over two million Muslims from all around the world have begun the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

As the pilgrims make their way towards the Grand Mosque on Friday, they are expected to reach Mina, marking the beginning of the Hajj rituals and following the footsteps of the Prophet Mohammed.

Located 7 kilometres (4.35 miles) northeast of the Grand Mosque, Mina holds a crucial position between Mecca and Muzdalifah. This valley, flanked by mountains to the north and south, is populated only during the Hajj period and lies within the boundaries of the Haram or Great Mosque.

Saudi Arabia has made extensive preparations to welcome Hajj pilgrims at the initial stages of the rituals, including setting up four hospitals ready to deal with any contingencies and departments for combating heat stress and sunstroke, the Saudi News Agency said on Thursday.

Additionally, multi-story residential towers have been built in Mina to house over 30,000 pilgrims, featuring modern designs inspired by the urban identity of the holy sites.

Essential rituals