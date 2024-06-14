TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish naval corvette Kinaliada on public display in Tokyo
TCG Kinaliada visiting Japan to commemorate 100 years of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Before leaving Japan, the corvette will visit Hiroshima in the country’s southwest on June 19-21, stopping at the Maritime Self-Defence Force Kure Naval Base. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 14, 2024

A Turkish naval corvette has been opened to visits by the public in Tokyo, marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

The Turkish Republic Ship (TCG) Kinaliada anchored at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal dock in the Koto region after arriving in the capital on June 12. The ship can be visited here.

Many civilian guests, young and old , went to the dock in small groups and at intervals from the terminal hall, climbed the pier, and went onto the ship’s deck.

The Kinaliada will be in Tokyo through Sunday, and can be visited on Friday and Saturday at pre-announced hours.

Before leaving Japan, the corvette will visit Hiroshima in the country’s southwest on June 19-21, stopping at the Maritime Self-Defence Force Kure Naval Base.

100thanniversary of diplomatic relations

The corvette went on a voyage to Japan in April to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish-Japanese diplomatic relations and the 134th anniversary of the date the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul set sail for Japan.

On July 14, 1889, the Ertugrul embarked on its final voyage, on a goodwill voyage to Japan.

On Sept. 19, 1890, it encountered a typhoon off Japan and sank, resulting in the loss of more than 500 sailors and officers; 69 survived. The tragic incident is still marked as a landmark of the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
