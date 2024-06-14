Since October 7 when Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza, people around the world have begun boycotting products made by multinational firms, which are deemed to be supporting Tel Aviv.

Restaurants and cafeterias have removed Coca-Cola from refrigerators, Starbucks sales have plunged, and McDonald's has been forced to shut down its outlets as customers have joined the global boycott.

But one chef has taken the fight against the brands a step further. In minute-long videos, he shows how to make everything from Doritos to Nutella and KFC’s chicken tenders at home.

“Are you boycotting drinks that support genocide, then let’s make homemade Sprite,” says Fadi Salam in one of his recent Instagram videos.

The 24-year-old Lebanese chef was born and raised in Dubai. He has made tens of thousands of followers in the past couple of months, which saw anger rise against the Israeli troops who have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians.

“I have seen children being killed, children without hands; I have seen very bad things online, and as a human being, that's not acceptable,” Salam tells TRT World.

“Actually, my family and I have been boycotting these companies since the war began. Maybe you can help, even ever so slightly, by just boycotting,” he says.

“It is kind of from the heart because if you spend your money on those products, then most of the money is going to them (Israel).”

While there is no direct evidence to show that multinationals such as McDonald’s and KFC have financially supported Israel, consumers have pointed out these companies continue to operate in Israel including in the occupied Palestinian territories.

McDonald’s came under fire late last year when its franchise distributed free meals among the Israeli soldiers - seen by many as a sign of solidarity with the Zionist state.

Starbucks faced criticism after it filed a lawsuit against its employees’ union, which has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Switzerland-based Nestle - the consumer giant behind Nescafe and KitKat - is on the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) list for having production facilities in occupied Palestinian territories.

In a recent video, Salam threw in powdered cacao, sugar and milk in a bowl, to make what he called a home-made version of Nestle’s Nesquik chocolate drink .

“It actually tastes like chocolate…and not blood,” he said in the video that has racked up more than 1.4 million views.

Activists have called for boycotting companies ranging from clothing and car brands to food chains and software applications - a move that aims to replicate the isolation apartheid South Africa faced.