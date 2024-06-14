Every year, in the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, millions of Muslims from around the world travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Hajj.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage that every Muslim adult, who has the financial means and physical strength, has to perform at least once in their lifetime.

For centuries, women could go on the pilgrimage only with a male member of the family. That restriction was lifted in July 2021 as part of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s reforms to modernise the kingdom.

This has been a big relief for women who don’t have husbands, brothers, or male family members, or who simply prefer to travel to Hajj alone.

Fahriye, a 41-year-old Turkish woman, is one of them.

She is now in Mecca, among more than 1.5 million Muslims from around the world, seeking what for many is a process of spiritual purification. Hundreds of thousands more pilgrims are expected to arrive over the weekend.

“Here, I am playing the role of Hajar. She took her son, obeyed the command of God with love, and left her home and relatives to come here, alone and unprotected. I have embarked on this journey with that same awareness,” she says.

Fahriye was referring to Prophet Ibrahim’s wife, Hajar. Her story resonates with millions of faithful who have gathered in Mecca because one of the main steps of Hajj, the ritual walk called "Sai," traces Hajar’s footsteps and is something that Prophet Muhammad himself did.

Although Fahriye had hoped to travel to Mecca with her husband, he had to stay because of personal reasons. He suggested she go with a group of friends.

Fahriye says her pilgrimage has become a transformative and solitary experience, shaping her outlook on the world and beyond.

The removal of the condition for women to travel for Hajj only with a male relative has opened the doors for the holy journey for many Muslim women who cannot be accompanied by men for one reason or another, she says.

"InshaAllah (God willing) this will lead to many blessings."

Reuniting on Al Safa

Fahriye, a mother of three, says travelling by herself wasn’t easy, and the actual journey began the moment she convinced herself that she really wanted to go on the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage so far has been a profound spiritual, emotional, and physical experience, which has made her appreciate the difficulties Hajar must have faced so long ago.

Thousands of years ago, at God's command, Prophet Ibrahim abandoned Hajar and her son, Prophet Ismail, in a desolate desert.

As the story goes, Hajar began questioning Prophet Ibrahim’s decision to leave them at the mercy of harsh weather.