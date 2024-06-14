WORLD
4 MIN READ
France's left vows to overturn Macron's policies if they win elections
The New Popular Front, consisting of France's major left-wing parties, aims to provide an alternative to Macron's policies and Le Pen's far-right agenda in the upcoming snap legislative elections.
France's left vows to overturn Macron's policies if they win elections
President Macron has called for snap legislative elections after far-right success. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 14, 2024

France's left put up a united front on Friday, vowing a "total break" with President Emmanuel Macron's policies if it wins historic polls, while far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen pledged a "national unity government" if her party emerges victorious.

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday stunned France by calling snap legislative elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7, after Le Pen's far-right National Rally (NR) scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance in last week's European elections.

After four days of intense negotiations, left-wing leaders including the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), the Socialist, Communist and Green parties said late on Thursday they had agreed on an election alliance called the New Popular Front.

On Friday, they unveiled a joint manifesto, whose headline measures included jettisoning Macron's controversial immigration and pension reforms if they win the polls.

"It's going to be either the far right, or us," Greens party leader Marine Tondelier told reporters.

The New Popular Front pledged to "unfailingly defend the sovereignty and freedom of the Ukrainian people" and to provide Kiev with arms deliveries.

RelatedMacron urges moderate politicians to regroup to beat far-right in elections

Le Pen increases

The coalition also proposed sending peacekeepers to secure nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, leading left-wing French politician Raphael Glucksmann threw his weight behind the coalition — despite remaining differences between its parties — saying it was the "only way" to prevent a far-right victory.

"We can't leave France to the Le Pen family," 44-year-old Glucksman, who led the Socialist-backed list in the European elections, told broadcaster France Inter.

The name of the alliance is a nod to the Popular Front, a political alliance founded in France in 1936 to combat fascism.

Opinion polls suggest Le Pen's party will massively increase its parliamentary presence from its current 88 out of 577 seats.

RECOMMENDED

The far-right National Rally was previously known as the National Front, which was co-founded by former Waffen-SS member Pierre Bousquet in 1972.

Le Pen took over as the leading figure of the National Front from her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, renaming it and standing three times as its presidential candidate.

RelatedFar-right gains in EU Parliament lead Macron to call snap elections

'Knot in my stomach'

Glucksmann accused Macron of plunging France "into chaos".

"Since Sunday night, I've had a knot in my stomach," he said.

It remained unclear who would lead the New Popular Front and become prime minister in case of victory.

Glucksmann ruled out the LFI's abrasive leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, saying: "We need someone who can achieve consensus."

Francois Hollande, the Socialist former president, also pronounced himself in favour of the new union, saying the left forces had "got beyond our differences".

Hitting the campaign trail in Pas-de-Calais in northern France, Le Pen claimed National Rally could win the elections and form a "national unity government".

"We need to pull France out of the rut," said the 55-year-old, who is expected to run for a fourth time in the 2027 presidential election.

"We will gather all French people — men and women of goodwill — who are aware of the catastrophic situation in our country," she said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe