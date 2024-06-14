NATO will assume a greater role in the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, the alliance has said, taking over from the US in a bid to safeguard the aid mechanism as NATO-sceptic Donald Trump bids for a second term as US president.

"These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defence," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hungary had given up its resistance to the Ukraine support package NATO aims to agree on at its Washington summit in July, comprising a financial pledge and the transfer to NATO of the coordination of arms supplies and training.

During a visit by Stoltenberg to Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country would not block NATO decisions on providing support for Ukraine but had agreed that it would not be involved.

Hungary has been at odds with other NATO countries over Orban's continued cultivation of close ties to Russia and refusal to send arms to Ukraine.