UN criticises Greece's lack of answers, urges probe into migrant shipwreck
Migrant charities and rights groups on the first anniversary of the traged have widely criticised the Greek Coast Guard's handling of the shipwreck in international waters that killed hundreds.
The families of Pakistani victims who lost their lives in the Greece boat tragedy commemorates the first anniversary of the incident / Photo: AFP / AFP
June 14, 2024

The United Nations refugee and migration agencies criticised Greece's failure over the past year to shed light on one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea that left hundreds dead.

UNHCR and IOM stressed on Friday the “critical" importance of a “comprehensive and conclusive” investigation in a joint statement on the first anniversary of the June 14, 2023, tragedy in southern Greece.

“Investigations have been initiated in Greece but so far no outcome establishing the facts on the incident has been communicated,” they said.

Left-wing groups planned protest marches later on Friday in Athens and other cities and outside Greek embassies and consulates in other European countries.

Migrant charities and rights groups have widely criticised the Greek Coast Guard's handling of the shipwreck in international waters 75 kilometres off the town of Pylos.

Only 104 people survived the sinking of the Adriana, a rusty metal fishing boat smuggling up to 750 migrants from Libya to Italy. Although the vessel was clearly in bad shape, Greek officials were unable to evacuate the passengers before it sank. Survivors have said the Adriana went down during a botched Coast Guard attempt to tow it, which Greek officials strongly deny.

“A thorough investigation is essential to secure justice for the survivors and the families of the victims and to help prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the two UN agencies said.

Horrific tragedy

On Thursday, rights groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said “a credible process for accountability” was needed.

“It is unconscionable that one year since this horrific tragedy, the investigation into the potential liability of (Greece’s) Coast Guard has barely progressed,” HRW official Judith Sunderland said in a joint statement by the groups.

A naval court launched a preliminary investigation days after the accident but has released no information on its progress. In November 2023, Greece’s state ombudsman started a separate probe.

Greek officials had made no statement as of early afternoon Friday to mark the shipwreck anniversary and did not respond to previous requests for comment.

