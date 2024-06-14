Türkiye and the US have simultaneously imposed sanctions on individuals with links to Daesh terror group.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry froze on Friday the assets in Türkiye of three individuals affiliated with the terrorist organisation, who were accused of providing financing to terrorism, according to the country's Official Gazette.

The assets of Muhammadyusuf Al isher Ogli Mirzoev (Mirzoev) and Rakhmonberdi Akhmatov (Niyazov), and Adam Khamirzaev (Khamirzaev) were frozen as they committed acts that fall within the scope of the crime of "financing terrorism" under the Law on Prevention of Financing of Terrorism.

The US Treasury also said Washington imposed sanctions on four individuals with links to Daesh, including members of a Daesh-linked human smuggling network.

The investigations into these targets, as well as their subsequent designations, were taken in close coordination with the Turkish government, it said.