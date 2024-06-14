Months after losing her husband and children in the horrors of the Gaza war, Douaa al Massarii is doing her best to find peace in the holy rituals of the Hajj.

The 33-year-old Palestinian, who has been living as a refugee in Egypt since February, is happy to now find herself in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, for the sacred rites.

"But my happiness is incomplete without my children, without my husband," she said, choking back tears.

This year's Hajj is shot through with sadness after eight months of Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory's health ministry.

Although political activity is forbidden at the Hajj, in western Saudi Arabia, many of the pilgrims are praying for Gaza, a raw topic for much of the Muslim world.

Massarii said she felt her children with her as she joined the crowds walking in circles around the Kaaba, the giant black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque.

"As I turned, I saw my three children in the sky, I prayed for them," she said. "When I touched the Kaaba, I felt comfort."

However, nothing will erase the "wounds" of October 31, when an Israeli strike destroyed the house where she lived with her family.

"When I woke up under the rubble, I no longer felt my body. I only heard my eldest daughter crying," she said.

Taken to hospital with a broken back, she was told her eight-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter had both been killed.

Her husband, seriously wounded, died a few days later. Their eldest daughter, aged nine, joined her father's family in an area of Gaza that was thought to be safer.

But she did not survive long. In an Israeli bombardment, she was killed along with everyone else in the house.