Germany have beaten 10-man Scotland 5-1 with three goals in the first half to make a triumphant start to their Euro 2024 campaign and lay down a marker with the biggest opening game margin of victory in the tournament's history.

The Germans, hunting a record fourth European title and first major trophy after a barren decade, scored on Friday through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and a Kai Havertz penalty before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second half.

Scotland, who had defender Ryan Porteous sent off on the stroke of halftime, got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute courtesy of Antonio Ruediger's deflected own goal.

Germany will face Hungary on Wednesday before taking on Switzerland in their final Group A match.

The Scots, who lost Porteous for a studs-up challenge on Ilkay Gundogan that earned the hosts their penalty, must quickly go back to the drawing board if they are to make it past the group stage for the first time ever in a major tournament.

Mannschaft domination

The Germans, who lost their opening matches at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as the previous Euros in 2021, dominated possession from the start with the Scots defending high.

Toni Kroos flighted a 30-metre cross for Joshua Kimmich, who timed his pass to Wirtz for the winger to drill home for a 10th-minute lead and become the youngest scorer for Germany at any Euros at the age of 21.

With Scotland still recovering, Germany struck again nine minutes later, with Gundogan slipping another ball past the Scottish backline, this time for Havertz on the left, with the forward laying it off for Musiala in the box to rifle in.

It was the start all of Germany been hoping for, but there was more to come with Porteus' reckless challenge and direct dismissal, conceding a spot kick that Havertz easily converted.