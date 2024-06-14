WORLD
Hosts Germany beat 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener
With their win in Munich game, The Mannschaft mark biggest victory in opening match in Euro's history, a journey they hope culminates in record fourth continental title.
Thomas Muller and teammates celebrate with fans after the match / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 14, 2024

Germany have beaten 10-man Scotland 5-1 with three goals in the first half to make a triumphant start to their Euro 2024 campaign and lay down a marker with the biggest opening game margin of victory in the tournament's history.

The Germans, hunting a record fourth European title and first major trophy after a barren decade, scored on Friday through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and a Kai Havertz penalty before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second half.

Scotland, who had defender Ryan Porteous sent off on the stroke of halftime, got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute courtesy of Antonio Ruediger's deflected own goal.

Germany will face Hungary on Wednesday before taking on Switzerland in their final Group A match.

The Scots, who lost Porteous for a studs-up challenge on Ilkay Gundogan that earned the hosts their penalty, must quickly go back to the drawing board if they are to make it past the group stage for the first time ever in a major tournament.

Mannschaft domination

The Germans, who lost their opening matches at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as the previous Euros in 2021, dominated possession from the start with the Scots defending high.

Toni Kroos flighted a 30-metre cross for Joshua Kimmich, who timed his pass to Wirtz for the winger to drill home for a 10th-minute lead and become the youngest scorer for Germany at any Euros at the age of 21.

With Scotland still recovering, Germany struck again nine minutes later, with Gundogan slipping another ball past the Scottish backline, this time for Havertz on the left, with the forward laying it off for Musiala in the box to rifle in.

It was the start all of Germany been hoping for, but there was more to come with Porteus' reckless challenge and direct dismissal, conceding a spot kick that Havertz easily converted.

After the break, Germany added a fourth through substitute Fuellkrug's shot in the 69th.

Scotland pulled a goal back in the 87th minute when Rudiger headed the ball into his own net, but substitute Emre Can then curled home a shot in stoppage time for the Germans' fifth goal.

The Scots will play the Swiss next on Wednesday.

Divided and united history

Germany are one of football's powerhouses and arguably the most successful European team in the sport, along with Italy.

The Mannschaft have a record of 4 World Cup titles, only second to Brazil with 5, albeit their 2014 World Cup win was the first as a unified country.

Before that, West Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Germany also won the Euro three times.

The World Cup all-time top scorer is also a German, Miroslav Klose, dubbed the Golden Head.

Germany are ranked at the 16th position in the current FIFA ranking, with their highest being the 1st place and their lowest being 22nd position.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
