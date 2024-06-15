Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Italy, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

"The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Brazil, Israel's atrocities in Gaza and what must be done to stop them as well as global developments," the directorate said in a statement on X.

Underlining that Tel Aviv "has become increasingly isolated lately," Erdogan said, "the pressure on Israel must be increased and sustained in order to end the oppression," the statement added.