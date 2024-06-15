WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden set to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants
The "Parole in Place " scheme will provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.
Biden set to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants
US President Joe Biden leaves after a group photo at the G7 in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari in southern Italy, June 14, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024

The Biden administration is set to announce a major immigration relief programme granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for at least 10 years, officials have told CBC News.

According to sources familiar with the plans, the programme, known as "Parole in Place," would provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.

This initiative would create a pathway to permanent legal status and US citizenship by addressing legal obstacles that prevent those who entered the US illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

The administration also plans to streamline processes for undocumented immigrants to obtain temporary visas, such as H-1B visas for high-skilled workers.

RelatedUS court rules against DACA, orders review of revised immigration plan

The announcement is expected to coincide with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects approximately 530,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

RECOMMENDED

While the final details are still being worked out, White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez said the administration's commitment to addressing the nation's "broken immigration system."

The programme is likely to face legal challenges from Republican-led states and opposition from Republican lawmakers, such as Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, who argue that it will exacerbate the border crisis.

The scheme is said to be the largest immigration relief initiative since DACA, reflecting President Joe Biden's increased willingness to use executive action on immigration ahead of the presidential election in November.

Around 11 million immigrants are residing in the US without legal authorisation, according to the latest government estimations.

RelatedTrump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA
SOURCE:AA
Explore
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN