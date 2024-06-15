Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Australia, saying relations were "back on track" as he started the first visit by a Chinese premier to the major trading partner in seven years.

Australia is "uniquely positioned to connect the West and the East" and stands as "an important force of economic globalisation and world multipolarity", Li said at Adelaide's airport, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy on Saturday.

Bilateral relations are "back on track after a period of twists and turns", L i said.

Australia is the biggest supplier of iron ore to China, which has been an investor in Australian mining projects, though some recent Chinese investment in critical minerals has been blocked by Australia on national interest grounds.

China imposed trade restrictions on a raft of Australian agricultural and mineral products in 2020 during a diplomatic dispute that has now largely eased.

During his four-day visit, Li will also visit the capital Canberra and the mining state Western Australia.

"A more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership will be a treasure shared by the people of both countries," Li said.