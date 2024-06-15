WORLD
4 MIN READ
Philippines seeks UN recognition of continental seabed in South China Sea
The undersea region where the Philippines seeks to formally establish its sovereign rights under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea has been fiercely contested by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Philippines seeks UN recognition of continental seabed in South China Sea
The Philippines’ undersea continental shelf could potentially overlap with those of other coastal states in the South China Sea. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 15, 2024

The Philippines has asked a United Nations body to formally recognise the extent of its undersea continental seabed in the South China Sea, where it would have the exclusive right to exploit resources, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said, in a move that rejects China’s vast territorial claims to the region.

The Philippine government submitted information to the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf on the extent of its undersea shelf in the South China Sea, off western Palawan province, after more than a decade and a half of scientific research, the department said on Saturday.

China did not immediately comment but it will likely contest the Philippine move.

The undersea region where the Philippines seeks to formally establish its sovereign rights under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, covers the Spratlys, a chain of islands, islets, reefs and atolls that has been fiercely contested over the years by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Indonesia has also confronted the Chinese coast guard and fishing fleets in the gas-rich Natuna Sea on the fringes of the South China Sea.

“Incidents in the waters tend to overshadow the importance of what lies beneath,” Philippine Foreign Assistant Secretary Marshall Louis Alferez said.

“The seabed and the subsoil extending from our archipelago up to the maximum extent allowed by UNCLOS hold significant potential resources that will benefit our nation and our people for generations to come.”

"Today, we secure our future by making a manifestation of our exclusive right to explore and exploit natural resources in our extended continental shelf entitlement,” Alferez said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedPhilippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea

The 1982 UN convention

Under the 1982 UN convention, a coastal state could have exclusive rights to exploit resources in its continental shelf, a vast stretch of seabed that can extend up to 648 kilometres including the right to authorise and regulate any kind of drilling.

The Philippines’ undersea continental shelf could potentially overlap with those of other coastal states in the South China Sea, including that of Vietnam. Philippine officials expressed readiness to hold talks to resolve such issues based on UNCLOS.

Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN Antonio Lagdameo said the move “can reinvigorate efforts of states to demonstrate their readiness to pursue UNCLOS processes in the determination of maritime entitlements and promote a rules-based international order."

Hostilities and tensions in the disputed waters have alarmingly escalated particularly between China and the Philippines over two disputed shoals since last year.

Chinese Coast Guard ships and suspected militia vessels have used powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard patrol ships and navy boats that have injured Filipino navy personnel, damaged their supply boats and strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN