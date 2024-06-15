Anti-racism groups have joined French unions and a brand-new left-wing coalition in protests in Paris and across France against the surging nationalist far right as frenzied campaigning is underway ahead of snap parliamentary elections.

The French Interior Ministry said on Saturday 21,000 police and gendarmes would be deployed at the rallies with authorities expecting between 300,000 and 500,000 protesters nationwide.

In Paris, those who feared that the elections would produce France's first far-right government since World War II gathered at Place de la Republique before marching through eastern Paris.

A large crowd turned out in spite of rainy and windy weather, holding placards reading “Liberty for all, Equality for all and Fraternity with all” — a reference to France's national motto — as well as “Let’s break frontiers, documents for all, no to the immigration bill.”

Among them was Nour Cekar, a 16-year-old high school student from the Paris region, who has French and Algerian parents and wears the hijab.

“To me, the extreme right is a danger because it supports an ideology based on the fear of the other, whereas we are all French citizens despite our differences,” she said.

Cekar said she will vote for the left-wing coalition because “it is the only political party that addresses racism and Islamophobia.”

“I fear the rise of the National Rally because I am afraid that they will ban the hijab in name of women's liberty. I am a woman and I should be able to decide what I want to wear. I am a free woman,” she said, adding that she is insulted on social media and in the streets on a daily basis because of her headscarf.