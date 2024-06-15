WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine to propose peace plan to Russia after global consensus — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in Switzerland that he would present a peace proposal to Moscow, contingent on international consensus, during a summit attended by representatives from over 90 countries.
Ukraine to propose peace plan to Russia after global consensus — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy told the forum he hoped the summit would lay the groundwork for a "just" and "lasting" settlement with Russia. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
June 15, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would present Moscow a proposal for ending the war once it had been agreed by the international community.

He made the commitment in Switzerland on Saturday during an address to an inaugural summit on peace in his country, attended by more than 90 countries, but not Russia.

Zelenskyy told the forum he hoped the summit would lay the groundwork for a "just" and "lasting" settlement with Russia.

"We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a lasting way," he said.

"Then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, and so that at the second peace summit we can fix the real end of the war," he added.

Zelenskyy did not say if he was prepared to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly.

On the eve of the summit, Putin laid out his own conditions for ending the conflict.

RECOMMENDED

He called on Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the south and east of the country and renounce its ambitions to join the NATO military alliance, conditions quickly dismissed by Zelenskyy.

RelatedPutin says Ukraine must surrender to Russia to start peace talks

'Unconstructive'

The Kremlin earlier said that the West has reacted unconstructively to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals for a new security architecture and peace talks with Ukraine. "There is a lot of it, a huge amount of it — official reaction, official statements. Of an unconstructive nature," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about whether there had been an official reaction to Putin's proposals, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin set out on Friday what he said were Russia's preconditions for starting peace talks with Ukraine, saying Russia would end the war only if Kiev agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over four provinces claimed by Moscow — demands Kiev swiftly rejected as tantamount to surrender.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN