President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in a 90-minute debate with mutable microphones, broadcaster CNN has said, as it laid ground rules for the first in-person clash between the pair ahead of November's election.

Saturday's rules for the June 27 debate, which will have two hosts and no studio audience, were agreed by the Biden and Trump campaigns, according to CNN.

"Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip," the channel said, adding that microphones "will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak."

No props or notes will be allowed on stage, with candidates only given a pen, pad of paper and a bottle of water, CNN said.

'Civilised discussion'