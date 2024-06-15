CLIMATE
Rain triggers deadly floods, landslides in Cote d'Ivoire
At least eight people have died after heavy rains caused severe flooding and landslides as the downpour brought a significant amount of rain in a short period.
Floods and landslides disrupt life in Abidjan. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 15, 2024

Flooding and landslides have killed eight people in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's biggest city, after heavy downpours, an updated report published by the fire service said on Saturday.

Roads were cut off as rain fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

In its latest statement, the fire brigade said 18 people were evacuated to hospitals.

The torrential rain that fell from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning was around four times heavier than normal.

About a quarter of the precipitation expected over the May-June-July rainy season — or 214 millimetres (8.4 inches) — fell in 24 hours, said the national meteorological service Sodexam.

Last year, at least 30 people died in flooding and other incidents linked to heavy rains in the West African nation.

RelatedKenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches
SOURCE:AFP
