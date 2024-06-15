Flooding and landslides have killed eight people in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's biggest city, after heavy downpours, an updated report published by the fire service said on Saturday.

Roads were cut off as rain fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

In its latest statement, the fire brigade said 18 people were evacuated to hospitals.

The torrential rain that fell from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning was around four times heavier than normal.