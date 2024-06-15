The Turkish foreign minister has hailed the timing of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, adding it would be "more result-oriented" with the participation of all parties.

Hakan Fidan, in his address to the two-day summit on Saturday, said: "For more than two years now, the devastating war has been unfolding in the middle of Europe as a result of the occupation of Ukraine."

According to some estimates, the number of casualties is more than 500,000, he said and warned: "With each passing day, this tragedy could even get worse."

"Therefore, the timing of this peace conference couldn't be better," Fidan added.

He warned about the escalation of "two major risks" as the war goes on: possible spillage of war beyond Ukraine, deepening polarisation at global levels, and inherent risk of enrolling to weapons of mass destruction.

"It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"We have the Ukrainian peace plan in front of us, and Russia has recently shared some terms. Regardless of the content and the conditions put forward, these are important steps and glimpse of hope to start with," he said.

"I must also note that this summit could have been more result-oriented if the other party to the conflict, Russia, had been present in the room," he added.