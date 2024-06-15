Albania has scored the fastest-ever goal at a European Championship — after just 22 seconds.

Nedim Bajrami capitalised on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund on Saturday.

The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.

Bajrami capitalised on a misplaced throw-in by Federico Dimarco to slam the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italian goal from an angle.

Italy equalised in the 11th minute when Alessandro Bastoni headed home after a corner before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri in front five minutes later.

Bajrami became just the second Albanian to score at a European Championship, after Armando Sadiku in 2016.

That was the western Balkan country's only other appearance at a major tournament.