The Israeli army said that the return of all hostages in Gaza will not be achieved “through military operations.”

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari noted at a news conference broadcast by Channel 12 that a team of experts would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in Rafah, that killed eight soldiers, including at least one officer.

The army acknowledged earlier in the day the deaths of the soldiers when an armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Tel Sultan camp.

The deaths brought the number of army fatalities since the beginning of the war on October 7 to 658, including 306 in ground battles that started on the 27 of the same month.

'Compound ambush'