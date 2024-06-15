WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army: Return of all hostages in Gaza not achievable by force
Army spokesperson says experts to investigate Rafah incident that killed 8 soldiers, including at least 1 officer.
Israeli army: Return of all hostages in Gaza not achievable by force
The number of Israeli army fatalities since the beginning of October 7 to rises to 658, including 306 in Tel Aviv's invasion of Gaza.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024

The Israeli army said that the return of all hostages in Gaza will not be achieved “through military operations.”

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari noted at a news conference broadcast by Channel 12 that a team of experts would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in Rafah, that killed eight soldiers, including at least one officer.

The army acknowledged earlier in the day the deaths of the soldiers when an armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Tel Sultan camp.

The deaths brought the number of army fatalities since the beginning of the war on October 7 to 658, including 306 in ground battles that started on the 27 of the same month.

'Compound ambush'

RECOMMENDED

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, announced the group carried out a “compound ambush” in Rafah that targeted Israeli soldiers, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli forces since October, most of them women and children, and almost 85,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine that indiscriminately targets civilians.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedLive blog: Israel kills Palestinian teen, injures two in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN