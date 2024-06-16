Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended the Eid al Adha greeting on Sunday, wishing peace and tranquillity across Türkiye and the broader cultural region.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid al Adha," he wrote on X.

"I hope that this holiday brings peace to our hearts, tranquillity to our country, and peace to our spiritual geography, especially Palestine and Sudan," he added.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son at God's command.

Earlier on Saturday, on account of the Day of Arafat, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's support for the Palestinian people who celebrate their holiday while enduring genocidal atrocities by Israel.