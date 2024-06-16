WORLD
Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation
Iran says it will continue its "constructive interaction and technical cooperation" with the IAEA, but calls the UN nuclear watchdog's resolution "politically biased."
Last week, the IAEA's Board of Governors called on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of inspectors. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024

Iran has called upon the Group of Seven to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.

On Friday, the G7 warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

"Any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia is an act with only biased political goals," Kanaani said on Sunday, adding that some countries are "resorting to false claims to continue sanctions" against Iran.

Last week, the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of inspectors.

Iran responded by rapidly installing extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

Kanaani added Tehran would continue its "constructive interaction and technical cooperation" with the IAEA, but called its resolution "politically biased."

Iran is now enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to the 90 percent of weapons grade, and has enough material enriched to that level, if enriched further, for three nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

SOURCE:Reuters
