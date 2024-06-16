Pilgrims have performed the last major ritual of Hajj, the symbolic "stoning of the devil", as Muslims the world over celebrated the Eid al Adha holiday.

Beginning at dawn, the 1.8 million Muslims undertaking the pilgrimage this year threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, located outside Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, in western Saudi Arabia.

The ritual commemorates Prophet Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.

Roads leading to the concrete walls were packed early Sunday, with some sitting on the side of the road to rest and drink water, while others stretched out on the ground.

On Saturday, temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Arafat, where pilgrims performed hours of outdoor prayers.

"It was very, very hot," Rohy Daiseca, a 60-year-old Gambian living in the United States, said on Saturday night as pilgrims collected stones to throw. "Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I put a lot of water on my head and it was OK."

Worshippers have tried to take the gruelling conditions in stride, seizing what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pray at Islam's holiest sites.

"I am so happy that I can't describe my feelings," said Amal Mahrouss, a 55-year-old woman from Egypt. "This place shows us that we are all equal, that there are no differences between Muslims around the world."

Related 'No joy left': Palestinians express grief ahead of Eid al Adha

Feast of the sacrifice