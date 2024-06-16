The two-day Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock has ended with an endorsement of a final declaration.

More than 90 countries attended the talks, but the joint communique was supported by 80 countries and four organisations on Sunday.

As many as 16 states and organisations, including Indonesia, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, abstained.

Here are the key points from the document:

Russia's war

Russia is blamed for unleashing the war on Ukraine and the document noted the devastation the invasion had wrought as it called for a "comprehensive" peace settlement.

"The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions," the document said.

'Territorial integrity'

The countries said they "reaffirm our commitment to... the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders."

Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Release of children, prisoners

There was also a call for the full exchange of captured soldiers and for all Ukrainian children deported to Russia and Russian-controlled territory to be returned home.

Kiev has accused Moscow of illegally abducting almost 20,000 children since the start of the conflict - the Kremlin says it moved them for their protection.

"All prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange," the document stated.

"All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine," it added.

Nuclear safety