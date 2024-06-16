Türkiye has nabbed hundreds of irregular immigrants in several western cities, the Coast Guard Command announced Sunday.

Twenty-four irregular migrants were brought ashore after their boat was discovered drifting due to engine failure off the coast of Ayvacik in Türkiye’s Canakkale province.

The foreign nationals were taken to the Ayvacik Deportation Center after processing.

Separately, 122 irregular migrants were apprehended off Bodrum district of Türkiye’s Mugla province in the Aegean region.

Turkish Coast Guard boats were dispatched to the area at various times after detecting irregular migrants in a sailing vessel and a rubber boat, according to a statement from the Coast Guard Command.

The irregular migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

In addition, two individuals were detained on suspicion of human trafficking.

Also, 15 irregular migrants were apprehended off the coast of Ayvacik.

The foreign nationals were brought ashore and taken to the Ayvacik Deportation Center after processing.

Another 139 irregular migrants, including 49 children, were apprehended off the coasts of Urla, Cesme and Dikili districts in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Izmir.

Turkish Coast Guard teams were dispatched to the areas off the coasts of Urla and Cesme upon receiving reports of irregular migrants in rubber boats.

Teams stopped three rubber boats, capturing 117 irregular migrants, including 45 children.