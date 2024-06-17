Monday, June 17, 2024

1751 GMT — At least eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as merchants and civil guards waited for commercial trucks along the eastern road of Gaza, which is designated for commercial trucks to roll on, health officials have told Reuters.

The eastern road of Gaza is known for its vital role in the movement of goods, serving as a lifeline for the locals.

The Israeli attack came after Tel Aviv announced a "tactical pause" for daytime fighting along roads leading from Kerem Shalom.

1823 GMT — UN welcomes Israeli ‘tactical pause’ for aid deliveries in Gaza

The United Nations is welcoming Israel’s announcement of a “tactical pause” in fighting on some roads in Gaza and is hopeful this will lead to Israeli authorities lifting all obstacles to aid deliveries for all of the territory.

“As we have reiterated, humanitarian operations in Gaza must be fully facilitated, and all impediments must be lifted,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told The Associated Press on Monday. “We need to be able to deliver aid safely throughout Gaza.”

The Israeli military announced a “tactical pause” in daytime fighting along roads leading from Kerem Shalom, a main goods crossing with southern Israel, to a north-south highway in Gaza. Shimon Freedman, a spokesman for COGAT, an Israeli defence body that oversees aid distribution in Gaza, said the UN has yet to “take full advantage of the new route.”

1806 GMT — US-UK strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah, Kamaran: Houthi TV

United States and British forces have carried out at least six air strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport and four strikes on Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthis, said.

The strikes on Kamaran mark the first time US-led coalition forces have targeted the island since airstrikes on Houthi targets began in early February.

Yemen's internationally-recognised government believes Houthis in the past have used Kamaran Island and Port Salif as sites to launch their Red Sea attacks as well as hide stockpiles of missiles and drones in its salt mines, two military sources within the government told Reuters.

The 10-kilometers of water that stretch from the port of Salif to Kamaran Island are also part of the route that ships must transit through to reach their next port of call.

1747 GMT — Gaza gov't calls world to stop Israel's ‘crime of starvation’

Gaza’s government urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop using “the crime of starvation” to pressure civilians in the enclave.

“The Israeli occupation and the US administration are using aid and food as political leverage against civilians in Gaza, perpetuating famine and worsening humanitarian conditions deliberately,” the government’s media office said in a statement.

Due to the ongoing war and Israeli-imposed restrictions that violate international laws, most of Gaza's approximately 2.4 million residents are facing famine, according to international groups.

The statement stressed that Gaza's residents “are enduring severe humanitarian conditions and a real famine, especially in Gaza City and Northern Gaza.”

It stressed that this situation "violates moral and humanitarian values and international law, exploiting the needs of children, civilians, and patients for political purposes, putting their lives at risk."

1733 GMT — UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at the start of Gaza war

Britain's approval of arms export licences to Israel dropped sharply after the start of the war in Gaza, with the value of permits granted for the sale of military equipment to its ally falling by more than 95 percent to a 13-year low.

The figures, which have not previously been reported, are based on information provided by government officials to Reuters and data from the Department for Business and Trade's Export Control unit.

The United States and Germany increased arms sales to Israel after the start of the war with Hamas.

However, the value of British-approved licences between Oct. 7 and Dec. 31 last year dropped to $1.09 million (859,381 pounds), government officials told Reuters. That is the lowest figure for the period between Oct. 7 and Dec. 31 since 2010.

This compares with the government approving 20 million pounds of arms sales to Israel for the same period in 2022, including small arms ammunition and components for combat aircraft, according to government data.

1427 GMT — Hamas slams Israel's burning of Rafah hall as 'criminal act'

The Palestinian group Hamas has condemned the Israeli forces' burning of the departure hall of the Rafah crossing, describing it as a "criminal act and brutal behaviour" that confirms Israel's "genocide in Gaza."

In a statement, the group said the Israeli act of burning the departure hall and other facilities inside the Rafah crossing, rendering it completely inoperable, "requires widespread international condemnation."

It added that Israel "bears the consequences of this crime, which resulted in cutting off Palestinians’ communication with the outside world," and urged international action to open the Rafah crossing, facilitate people travel, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Israeli army on Monday burned down the departure hall on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, eventually disconnecting Palestinians in Gaza from the outside world.

1541 GMT — Israeli forces claim operational control over 70 pct of Rafah: Media

Israeli forces claimed that it has "operational control" over some 70 percent of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and aims to complete its military campaign in the area within a few weeks.

“For the past 40 days, the 162nd Division has been conducting ground manoeuvres in Rafah and has achieved full operational control over about 60–70 percent of the city,” the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported.

It also said that during the occupation of the Philadelphi Corridor, which stretched along the border between southern Gaza and Egypt, dozens of long-range rockets were detected, but their control over the area prevented the rockets from being launched from Rafah.

It also claimed that the army had discovered more than 200 tunnel openings and 25 complete tunnels in the area.

1428 GMT — Israel intercepts aerial target in north amid clashes with Hezbollah

The Israeli army said it had intercepted an aerial target in northern Israel amid a growing escalation in cross-border hostilities with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its air defences had intercepted "a suspicious aerial target" near the northern city of Acre after it crossed over from Lebanon.

No casualties were reported from the incident, which did not set off air raid sirens in the area, the army added.

The Lebanese side, Hezbollah in particular, has yet to comment on the incident.

1157 GMT — Seven more Israeli soldiers injured in past 24 hours, military says

Seven more Israeli soldiers have been injured in either skirmishes with Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza or during a cross-border attack with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group in the last 24 hours.

According to Israeli army figures released on Monday, seven soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours.

1156 GMT — Norway boosts funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency

Norway said that it was increasing its funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) by $9.3 million (100 million kroner).

"UNRWA is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza," Norway's minister for international development, Anne Beathe Kristiansen Tvinnereim, said in a statement.

"The war, accusations made by Israel, continuous attacks on the organisation and funds withheld by major donors, have put UNRWA in an extremely difficult financial situation," she said.

1153 GMT — Israel kills another journalist in Gaza, death toll reaches 151

Another journalist was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, bringing the total number of media persons’ deaths to 151 since Oct. 7 of last year, local authorities have said.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office identified the victim as Mahmoud Qasem, who worked for a local news website.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on how or where he was killed.

His death brings the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israeli forces to 151 since Oct. 7, the statement noted.

1046 GMT — Palestinian Authority at risk of collapse this summer, Norway says

The Palestinian Authority could collapse in the coming months, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said, citing a lack of funding, continuing violence and the fact that half a million Palestinians are not allowed to work in Israel.

"The situation is extremely dire. The Palestinian Authority, with whom we work closely, are warning us that they might be collapsing this summer," Barth Eide told Reuters.

"If it collapses, you could end up having another Gaza, which would be terrible for everybody, including the people of Israel," he added.