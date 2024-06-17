Sri Lanka has hailed data showing the economy grew far more than expected in the first quarter, as the country continued its recovery from a crippling foreign exchange crisis.

The 5.3 percent expansion in January-March marked an increase from the previous three months and was a huge improvement on the 10.7 percent contraction in the same quarter last year.

It also topped forecasts of 4.0 percent in a survey by Bloomberg News.

Deputy finance minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya on Monday said the government expected overall annual growth in 2024 to be about 2.2 percent.

"It is remarkable that we were able to achieve positive growth two years after facing the worst economic crisis ever," he said in a statement.